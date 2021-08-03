Police investigating a fatal collision on the A12 this morning are appealing for anyone who saw a woman on or near to the road to come forward.

The woman and a vehicle were in collision on the southbound carriageway at Galleywood shortly before 2am today (Tuesday August 3).

Sadly, the woman died at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We need anyone driving on the northbound carriageway between midnight and 1.55am who saw a woman on or near to the road – either on her own or getting out of a vehicle – to contact us.

"The southbound side was closed while we investigated but the road has now re-opened.

"If you saw anything, have any dash cam footage, or any other information you can contact us on 101 quoting incident 77 of 3 August.

"You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."