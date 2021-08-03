A WOMAN has died following a crash on the A12.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the southbound carriageway of the road near to junction 16 - near Galleywood - shortly before 2am today.

Officers attended but, sadly, the woman died at the scene.

The carriageway was closed while police carried out enquiries at the scene but officers anticipate it will remain closed the much of the rest of rush hour.

A spokesman for the force said: "Please avoid the area and plan your journey.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding.

"We are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances which led up to the collision.

"If you saw a woman in the area or have dash cam footage in the moments before the incident took place please contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"Please quote incident 77 of 3 August.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."