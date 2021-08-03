A SERIOUS crash has closed the A12 this morning - and delays are set to last through rush hour.
Essex Police are on scene of the crash on the southbound A12 near junction 16 for Galleywood.
It happened shortly before 2am today and the southbound carriageway has been closed.
The A12 is shut near Galleywood
A police spokesman said: "We expect it to remain closed into this morning’s rush hour so please avoid the area and plan your journey.
"We’ll bring you more information when we have it.
"Thank you for your understanding."
