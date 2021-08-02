FIREFIGHTERS released a driver from their vehicle after a crash in Chelmsford.
Two crews from Chelmsford were called to Vicarage Road at about 11.55am on Monday.
A vehicle was found to have left the road and a person was trapped inside.
Crews worked to rescue the casualty by 12.24pm and they were left in the care of the ambulance service.
