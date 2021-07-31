A serious collision involving a car and a digger in Boreham has closed the junction between the A138 and Pump Lane.
Essex Police have said that traffic disruption is expected to continue for at least another three hours whilst the situation is resolved by the police and emergency services.
The incident occurred at J19 of the A130 at around 06:45am this morning and is affecting approximately half a kilometre of road.
The overturned car involved in the collision also caught fire shortly after the collision.
