TWO ambitious entrepreneurs who want to help people “create beautiful memories” have launched a new bespoke events company.

Ben Everett, 31, of Clacton, and James Dominic 33, of Colchester, are the founders of Devils in the Detail Events, a luxury events planning service.

The duo’s unique business model, boasting everything from private catering and silent discos to bell tents, sees them tailor every occasion to each customer.

Ben and James embarked on their venture with a goal of giving people the ability to curate and enjoy their dream events without the hefty price tag.

They also believe their meticulous approach will see them prove popular in the eyes of those that entrust them with the organisation of their special occasions.

Ben, a skilled chef with years of experience in high-pressure kitchens said: “The details matter and it is the little things that make the real difference.

“Experience has shown us people really do appreciate when extra care and attention is given to their special evening.

“Pleasing our clients is of monumental importance to us and we are easy to work with and we always welcome new ideas.

“Package deals are not really our thing, because planning the event around the client can make the world of difference - if it’s special to you, it’s important to us.

“We know we are not going to be future millionaires, but a big part of the reason we want to do this is literally to create beautiful memories for good people.”

For Ben and James, their flexibility is a key trait, so Devils in the Detail Events will never just specialise in one or two types of celebratory affairs.

The pair will happily turn their creative hands to everything from weddings, birthday parties, and hen dos, to business launches, anniversaries, and even staycations.

And after the suffering sustained by the events industry over the last year and a half, Ben and James anticipate they could soon be in high demand.

James, a band manager and event planner, added: “Following the pandemic, events of all sizes will be bursting at the seams to get back to what they know and love.

“Everyone has had such a difficult time over the past eighteen months and not being able to see family or friends has really affected us personally.

“So, we’re ecstatic that cautious freedom is finally here and we hope to be part of big family celebrations throughout the upcoming months.

“Seeing people enjoy our services will make the hard work so worthwhile.”

To find out more about Devils in the Detail Events, which serves Essex, visit facebook.com/devilsinthedetailevents.