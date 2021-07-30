Police are linking two incidents where a man indecently exposed himself in public.
The first incident happened in North Avenue on July 3.
The second happened a week later in St Nazaire Road a week later.
They are both believed to involve the same man.
The man is described as white, in his mid-20s to early 30s, of medium build with short light-brown hair, with a tattoos on his left arm.
In both instances he was seen in a stationary black vehicle, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa.
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
"Please quote the crime reference number 42/134486/21.
"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
