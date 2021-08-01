CHELMSFORD City Racecourse has been voted in the top ten tracks in the country for fan experience.

The Great Leighs course scored one of the highest ratings among UK tracks on a range of factors by Holland Country Clothing.

Factors include most Instagrammed, highest reviewed on Tripadvisor, cheapest pints, number of restaurants, proximity to major cities, accessibility and green incentives, recent re-generations, Ladies’ Day events, picnic spots and wedding availability – out of a total score of 100.

Chelmsford Race Course scored a total of 57.5 on fan experience.

Ascot Racecourse came out on top with 76.5.