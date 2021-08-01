CHELMSFORD City Racecourse has been voted in the top ten tracks in the country for fan experience.
The Great Leighs course scored one of the highest ratings among UK tracks on a range of factors by Holland Country Clothing.
Factors include most Instagrammed, highest reviewed on Tripadvisor, cheapest pints, number of restaurants, proximity to major cities, accessibility and green incentives, recent re-generations, Ladies’ Day events, picnic spots and wedding availability – out of a total score of 100.
Chelmsford Race Course scored a total of 57.5 on fan experience.
Ascot Racecourse came out on top with 76.5.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.