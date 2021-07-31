A map has revealed the most dangerous roads for cyclists in Chelmsford.

The interactive tool called Crash Map shows you where fatal, serious and slight cycling incidents have happened in your area by using the latest police and government data.

Data shows that more than 164 cycling incidents occurred in Colchester between 2016 and 2020.

One of the most dangerous areas was Broomfield Road, the B1008, where there have been six slight accidents and four serious accidents.

The New Street section of the B1008 also had a number of incidents with one serious and four slight accidents.

There were seven incidents involving cyclists reported at the Army and Navy roundabout.

Of these one was considered to be serious.

Six slight accidents were reported at the Miami roundabout.

Plans to make the city more cycle and pedestrian friendly are underway.

Essex County Council asked residents thoughts on a series of active travel proposals for the city, as well as Brentwood, Braintree and Wickford.

Consultation responses are still being analysed, however, the council has published the draft responses to the Chelmsford plans.

These were shared on Wednesday with the Chelmsford Active travel Steering Group and members of Chelmsford City Council.

Read more >> Victory for campaigners as Old Moulsham Quarters plan looks set to be dropped

A number of the broader active travel objectives were positively received, but indications from the 1,152 responses submitted show the Moulsham ‘quartering’ proposals do not have widespread support.

The plans had drawn huge opposition from residents and would see the area split into four as the council bids to create a "liveable neighbourhood".

Essex County Council says staff and engineers will now work with interested parties on developing revised recommendations to improve walking and cycling.

The Steering Group will also be considering what further engagement with residents could take place before the statutory consultation (TRO) is launched in the autumn.