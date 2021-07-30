A dispersal order will be in place across much of Chelmsford this weekend after police received reports of plans for an illegal car meet.

The event is planned for 6pm on Saturday at the Chelmer Valley Park and Ride and police say it is being advertised as a paid-for event.

But no permission has been given by Chelmsford Council or Essex County Council for it to take place and it is therefore illegal.

The order, mapped in the picture, will come into force at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday, July 31) and covers much of the city, including all key car parks where such a car meet could be set up.

It will run until 6am on Sunday, August 1.

A dispersal order is not a blanket ban on people being in the area, rather it gives officers powers to move anyone believed to be behaving antisocially from the area.

Breaching any direction given under the order is a criminal offence and, if you do, you could be arrested.