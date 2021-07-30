A DRUG and alcohol abuse charity has issued an urgent warning about potentially dangerous batches of heroin which are believed to be circulating in Essex.

Open Road, which delivers services across Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, issued the warning on its Facebook page.

It said: "We have just received information from Essex Police that one of the county lines in Chelmsford may be mixing fentanyl into heroin batches.

"Please be cautious, look out for each other, and do not use heroin by yourself. Make sure you carry Naloxone.

"If you suspect someone is having an overdose please call 999 immediately and put the person in the recovery position.

"If you want more information and advice on drugs or alcohol or if you are concerned about your own or someone else’s substance misuse then call Choices provided by Open Road on 0844 499 1323."

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid which is often used in pain medication.

Mixed with heroin it can be deadly.