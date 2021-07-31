It has been a busy week for Team GB with 24 medals already on the board, and three of those have secured by Essex athletes.

Great Britain already have six gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals just a week into Toyko 2020.

There are many more opportunities to come with track and field kicking off this weekend.

Here are the Essex athletes on the medal table:

Beth Shriever

Beth made history on Friday to win Great Britain's first ever gold medal in the BMX event.

The Finchingfield athlete led almost from the start to finish during her race.

I’m just in bits,” she said.

“I tried my hardest out there today and to be rewarded with a gold medal is honestly mind-blowing. I kept my cool today, kept it simple, and it worked. I’m over the moon. I’ve done my family and my boyfriend back home proud.

“I don’t think it’s registering right now what’s just happened.”

Alice Kinsella

Gymnast Alice helped Team GB to an unexpected bronze in the women's artistic team final.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Colchester United legend Mark and granddaughter of U’s stalwart and former vice-chairman and director John Schultz.

Along with Amelie Morgan, 18, and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, the quartet looked out of contention at the halfway stage but fought back to claim Great Britain's first women's gymnastics team medal for 93 years.

Kinsella said: ."When we saw we'd come third we were speechless - I was on the floor, crying and everything.

"Our main aim was just to go out there and do better than qualification.

"We've proved to (our critics) that we're able to do it and we've come away with a bronze."

Matt Coward-Holley

The 26-year-old former Felsted School student shot 33 of 40 in the final round of the men's trap shooting to take third place on his Olympic debut.

The Essex shooter arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for the gold as the world and European champion but could not match the Czech duo of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.

