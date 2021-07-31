ANOTHER week goes by and more criminals have been handed justice in south Essex.

From sexual abusers, drug dealers and violent criminals, these cases have seen some horrendous crimes committed.

The crimes heard this week include rape, assault, drug dealing on a massive scale and fighting police.

Here is rundown of the key cases this week in Basildon Crown Court.

Phillip Bullock

Bullock, 37, admitted raping and assaulting the woman in Tilbury in 2019.

Bullock’s victim said she was left feeling vulnerable after the attack - while Bullock claims to be “full of remorse” for his actions.

He appeared at Basildon Crown Court after admitting rape, causing actual bodily harm, assault by penetration and harassment.

Judge Samantha Leigh told the court that the victim had awoken one night to find Bullock sexually assaulting and raping her.

He was jailed for five years.

Brooklyn Haxha

18-year-old Brooklyn Haxha of Lincoln Close, Southend, was arrested and charged by police in May, and appeared at court where he indicated he would admit the offences and released on bail.

However, just two months later on July 3 this year, he was stopped by officers again, when he was handing out drugs.

When taken into custody he told police he was acting under duress and "needed their help".

He will be sentenced next week.

Timothy French

French was one of three men involved in an incident at a Sainsbury’s store in Southchurch Road, Southend.

The 31-year-old of Cambridge Gardens, Rochford went to the store shortly before 10.30pm on March 3, 2017, along with two others.

Basildon Crown Court heard that the group of three men had stolen cans of Stella, before a fight broke out resulting in the injuries to the victim.

French denied one count of causing grievous bodily harm, but a jury convicted him this week.

He will be sentenced in August.

Jerome Clarke

Clarke was approached by officers in Stromness Road, Southend, on February 28 last year following a report of a disturbance.

After finding a woman injured, officers attempted to arrest the 29 year old.

Clarke managed to escape the two officers after they forced him to the ground.

He managed to get a hand on a low wall and pushed himself away from the officers, fleeing to a nearby car and escaping.

Clarke was later arrested and charged, but has been given a conditional discharge for three years.

Malcolm Mason

Malcolm Mason began swaying in the dock after a jury convicted him of five crimes against a woman in Southend at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

The 50-year-old of Wimborne Road, Southend, had previously denied two counts of rape, assault by penetration and a single count of causing actual bodily harm, but was convicted by a jury.

Mason, going by the name ‘Peter’, had arranged to meet the victim in the Wimborne Road area of Southend on the night of 12 January last year.

When inside an address there, Mason turned on the victim, threatening her with a pair of scissors, telling her to take off her clothes, before then assaulting her and tying her up.

She was left with injuries to her face include a black eye, a bloody nose, and had lost a tooth.

Mason then made her leave the property, forcing her to put her coat over her head so she could not see where she was.

The victim met a friend and police were called.

He has been branded an "extreme danger" by police.