As it was revaled the X Factor will not return to our screens we've taken a look back of some of Essex's success stories.

ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor.

The statement came following reports in The Sun that creator Simon Cowell has axed the programme after 17 years.

The newspaper said the programme is being rested for at least five years.

The X Factor last aired in 2018 when Dalton Harris was crowned the winner.

An ITV spokesman said in a statement: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

The 2018 series of The X Factor was presented by Dermot O’Leary and featured judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams.

Matt Cardle

Last year marked ten years since Matt Cardle claimed the Christmas number one after winning the X Factor.

Matt, who grew up near Halstead, saw his debut single When We Collide reach the top spot a week after claiming the X Factor title in 2010.

Matt sold 439,000 copies to see off competition from a number of Facebook-led campaigns, Rihanna Ft Drake, and the original version of the single by Biffy Clyro.

Olly Murs

Born in Witham Olly Murs attended Howbridge Junior School in Witham and Notley High School in Braintree where he was a striker in the school's football team.

Murs shot to fame in 2009 when he came second in the sixth series of the X Factor.

In 2010, Murs released his debut single "Please Don't Let Me Go", which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Charts and received a gold certification.

He has since gone on to be a coach on The Voice UK and will play a homecoming concert in Colchester's Castle Park this summer.

Louisa Johnson

Louisa, from Chafford Hundred, won the show back in 2015.

She beat duo Reggie 'N' Bollie to clinch the title at a star-studded show at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Louisa, now 22, was the shows youngest ever winner at 17 and her winners song Forever Young went to number nine in the charts.

She has since gone on to collaborate with Clean Bandit, Sigma and fellow X Factor star Olly Murs.

Che Chesterman

Fellow south Essex singer Che Chesterman also appeared in the 2015 series.

Che, from Basildon, finished in third place in the competition and proved popular with voters throughout the show.

Stevi Ritchie

Stevi, from Colchester, came sixth in the competition back in 2014.

He was mentored by Simon Cowell and made it to the live shows as a wild card act.

He went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and later signed a deal with Sony Music Japan.

Rylan

Rylan appeared on the X Factor in 2012 and he finished in fifth place.

He has since gone on to make his name as a TV presenter working for This Morning, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two and Eurovision.

Sam Callahan

Maldon-born singer Sam Callahan appeared on the X Factor in 2013.

He was eliminated in week six of the live finalists in the show’s tenth season.

He has continued to release music.

Lauren Platt

Billericay born Lauren appeared on the show in 2014 and finished in fourth place.

She presented the CBBC talent series Got What It Takes? from 2016 to 2018.