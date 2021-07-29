AIRPORT bosses say they are still left in the dark despite more restrictions being eased.

The Government announced people who are fully vaccinated in the EU or US will not need to isolate when coming to England, Scotland and Wales from an amber list country.

Manchester Airport Group who run Stansted Airport said the new policy will enable millions to return to the UK but there is still uncertainty.

CEO Charlie Cornish said: “Even though the UK is over a month ahead of most countries in terms of vaccinations, we’re still more than a month behind in terms of opening up international travel.

"These changes will help close that gap by encouraging visitors to the UK.

"But the Government’s continuing reluctance to be open with the data behind its decisions leaves us in the dark about what to expect next, and this uncertainty will hold the UK back compared to our competitors around the world.

“Starting next week, the Government needs to be more transparent in its approach, like the US and EU governments have been, and give people more confidence to plan ahead without the risk of chaotic and sudden changes to the traffic light system.”

Read more:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it would apply to people who have been fully vaccinated with a jab approved by the EU or US, with the final dose at least 14 whole days before arrival.

Travellers will still need to take either a lateral flow or PCR test pre-departure and a PCR test on the second day after they arrive.

Under-18s will be exempt from isolation, and some will not have to test, depending on their age.