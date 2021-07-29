Matt Coward-Holley has claimed a bronze medal in the men's trap shooting final, taking Great Britain's total to 17 medals of the Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old former Felstead student shot 33 of 40 in the final round to take third place on his Olympic debut.

The Essex shooter arrived in Japan as one of the favourites for the gold as the world and European champion but could not match the Czech duo of Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky.

Liptak won gold and Kostelecky claimed silver after a dramatic shoot-off for the Olympic title.

Coward-Holley had made a shaky start, making only seven of his opening 10 shots, but then responded with 14 in a row to get back on track.

Speaking about his Olympic debut, Felstead headmaster Chris Townsend said: "We are delighted for Matt who will become Felsted’s 21st Olympian.

"We have been following his progress with great interest over the years and are delighted that his hard work and dedication has been recognised."

Coward-Holley became the first Brit to win a world title in an Olympic shotgun discipline with trap gold in Italy in 2019 and has now followed that up with a podium place in Tokyo.