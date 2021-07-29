CONTROVERSIAL plans for new traffic restrictions in one of Chelmsford's most urban areas are set to be dropped after proving so unpopular.

Essex County Council asked residents thoughts on a series of active travel proposals for the city, as well as Brentwood, Braintree and Wickford.

Consultation responses are still being analysed, however, the council has published the draft responses to the Chelmsford plans.

These were shared on Wednesday with the Chelmsford Active travel Steering Group and members of Chelmsford City Council.

A number of the broader active travel objectives were positively received, but indications from the 1,152 responses submitted show the Moulsham ‘quartering’ proposals do not have widespread support.

The plans had drawn huge opposition from residents and would see the area split into four as the council bids to create a "liveable neighbourhood".

Campaign group No To Quarters was formed in response to the plans, with the group labelling them "un-liveable".

Essex County Council says staff and engineers will now work with interested parties on developing revised recommendations to improve walking and cycling.

The Steering Group will also be considering what further engagement with residents could take place before the statutory consultation (TRO) is launched in the autumn.

Lee Scott, councillor responsible for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: “Nearly 1,200 people gave us feedback on our Chelmsford proposals and I would like to thank everyone who contributed.

"We said we would listen and we have. The quartering proposals have not achieved widespread support.

"We have heard this loud and clear, but they are just one part of the broader aspirations for route one and for the city.

"We look forward to working with Chelmsford Council and the Steering Group on what else we can do to make cycling and walking safer and more accessible in the three areas covered by the proposals.”

The Colchester, Braintree, Brentwood and Wickford steering groups will all be meeting separately over the next few weeks to discuss their own responses.

The council hopes to announce the consultation results later this summer.