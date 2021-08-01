Essex has a whole host of fantastic places to visit but where do the famous faces of the county like to go?

Here some famous faces from Essex, who are ambassadors for Visit Essex’s #ThisisEssex campaign, share where they like to visit when in the county.

Best-selling novelist, Martina Cole, grew up in Essex and has spent most of her life living alongside the Thames estuary.

Famed for her crime novels, she also has a love of history and the area she calls home.

Martina Cole is pictured at St Peter's Chapel on the Wall, Bradwell. Picture: Visit Essex/BigWavePR

She said: “I lived in Benfleet for a long time, I’m a Benfleet girl, I always loved the castle there and I always loved the history, there’s so much history in Essex, especially Colchester and its castle.”

The seaside resort of Southend is a much-loved place to go for Michelin star chef, Chris Galvin, co-founder of the Galvin Brothers.

Chris co-owns The Green Man in Great Waltham, with his brother Jeff.

The Galvin Brothers are pictured at their Green Man pub in Great Waltham, near Chelmsford. Picture: VisitEssex/BigWavePR

He said: “Southend-on-Sea has to be my favourite place, we come from a big family, and we used to take a big convoy from Romford.

"We’d take a big pitch on the beach and always take sandwiches, my nan would cook for 20 of us and we’d spend the day there until it was almost dark, it still holds a lot of special memories for me.”

Women’s UK rally driving ace, Nabila Tejpar, spends much of her life in the fast lane, heading off to races around the world from her Essex base.

Nabila Tejpar is pictured with her rally car at the Warren Classic and Super Car Show, near Maldon. Picture: VisitEssex/BigWavePR

She loves to head over to the historic market town of Maldon for a day out.

She said: “One of my favourite places to visit is Maldon, there’s a beautiful promenade, which is lovely in the summer and there’s also some amazing coffee shops like Mrs Salisbury’s – you’ve got to try the afternoon tea if you go there.".

Comedian Ellie Taylor was brought up in Brentwood and although she now resides in the capital, one of her favourite places to visit is the country parks near her hometown.

She says: “I love the country parks near Brentwood, Thorndon and Wealden, which are beautiful and gorgeous to have a walk around.”

Both parks include historic woodland and open spaces; Thorndon is also home to the Gruffalo trail in the deep dark wood, so watch out for mouse, fox, snake and owl.

To discover more about the best places to go and things to do in Essex, www.visitessex.com