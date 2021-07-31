Deciding what to call your child can be tricky, but what if choosing a particular name could make them more likely to be a genius?

Edubirdie have analysed over 900 names of geniuses from Mensans, Nobel Prize winners, notable scientists and individuals known for their intelligence to discover what given monikers are most likely to create a future genius.

When it comes to boys John is the 'most genius' baby name with nearly 30 geniuses having the moniker.

Notable Johns within the research include John Dalton, the english scientist to first study colour blindness as well as English philosopher, economist, and exponent of utilitarianism, John Stuart Mill.

Thomas is the most commonly given genius baby name with more than 100,000 babies given the moniker in the last 20 years.

Nobel prize winner Thomas J. Sargent and historical figure Thomas Wolsey led the way for geniuses named Thomas.

The most common genius boys names

John Robert William James Thomas George Richard Charles Carl Paul Micheal

The most common name for a female genius is revealed to be Marie.

Noteworthy Maries include Nobel Prize Winner Marie Curie, who made huge contributions towards cancer studies.

The most popular genius name for baby girls in the last 20 years is Elizabeth with over 27,000 parents choosing this regal title.

The most common genius girls names