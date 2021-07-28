The sexiest towns in Essex have been revealed in a new map.

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney has ranked all the main population centres in Essex to discover where sexual activity is highest.

Basildon is the highest ranked Essex town and features at 49 in the UK table of 1,500 locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Southend was close behind at 65th on the map.

The town’s 183,453 residents have also spent more on their sexual pleasure since lockdown than anywhere else in the county.

How each area of Essex ranked:

Basildon - 49

Southend - 65

Colchester - 94

Harlow - 111

Chelmsford - 127

Braintree - 259

Clacton - 392

Harwich - 572

A Lovehoney spokeswoman said: “Southend is the UK’s 65th sexiest place with a big rise in sexual activity since the start of the pandemic.



“We have seen a surge in activity in the county as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.



“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”



The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney is one of the UK’s biggest sex toy retailers, and received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.