A keen knitted has paid homage to Tom Daley's first gold medal.
Kathleen Shannon and Jackie Monk from Great Dunmow had always planned to put the diving star on display but quickly added the medal to her postbox topper, which is on display on Station Road.
Tom Daley won his first Olympic gold in the Tokyo Olympics yesterday (Monday) alongside Matty Lee in the men's synchronised 10m platform event.
The 27-year-old is a keen knitter himself with his own Instagram page 'madewithlovebytomdaley', even making himself a knitted medal case.
Tom Daley isn't the only Olympic star to have featured.
The friends also made a topper featuring team GB sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and 1500m runner Laura Muir.
