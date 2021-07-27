STAFF at a Chelmsford care home have been recognised with a national care award.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Nickleby Road, a supported housing service for adults with learning disabilities and autism, has been recognised at the Great British Care Awards 2020/21.

The awards celebrate the hard work and dedication of staff from across the care sector, paying tribute to those who have demonstrated excellence within work.

The Nickleby Road team were nominated in the Housing with Care category for their expertise meeting the need of adult residents with various learning disabilities.

Judges said the service was "brimming with enthusiasm, energy and creativity. 100 per cent committed to the goal of supporting people with learning disabilities in moving on and living independently”.

Michelle Gilbey-Mills, local service manager at Nickleby Road, said: “I couldn’t be happier or prouder of my team who always go above and beyond to give our inspirational residents the support they need to live the best life possible.

"It’s a privilege that I get to do a job I love every day and our award is just the icing on the cake.”

After winning the Housing with Care award in the south east region, Nickleby Road is in the national finals, which will be held at the ICC in Birmingham, in September.