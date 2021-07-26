THERE are long delays on the A12 at Chelmsford this afternoon due to a lorry fire.
Residents have reported stationary traffic near Boreham, Junction 19, this afternoon.
A lorry is on fire in the Londonbound carriageway, with emergency services at the scene.
There are delays in both directions as onlookers drive past the incident.
Essex Travel News Tweeted: "A12 Southbound - blocked due to accident between J19 (Boreham Interchange) and J17 A130 (Howe Green).
"Congestion to J20A (Hatfield Peverel South), as well as delays Northbound due to onlookers."
A12 traffic stationary towards London near Boreham Interchange.— Simon Crawshaw (@Tumblie) July 26, 2021
Due to a crane fire. 4 fire tenders and a few police cars in attendance.
Long queues now as traffic hasn't moved for some time. pic.twitter.com/Sod1IJW12E
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Anyone know whats happening at the danbury A12 turn off? Lots of thick black smoke and sirens @EPRoadsPolicing @essexhighways #A12— Faith👑 (@Faith2312_X) July 26, 2021
Ongoing recovery and clean up operation in place following the Crane Fire, for #A12 junc 19 (Boreham) > junc 18 (Maldon) Southbound, one lane has been re-opened, expect long delays. @EssexPoliceUK @ECFRS 75649 pic.twitter.com/Z3lhu9lrij— Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) July 26, 2021
