THERE are long delays on the A12 at Chelmsford this afternoon due to a lorry fire.

Residents have reported stationary traffic near Boreham, Junction 19, this afternoon.

A lorry is on fire in the Londonbound carriageway, with emergency services at the scene.

There are delays in both directions as onlookers drive past the incident. 

Essex Travel News Tweeted: "A12 Southbound - blocked due to accident between J19 (Boreham Interchange) and J17 A130 (Howe Green).

"Congestion to J20A (Hatfield Peverel South), as well as delays Northbound due to onlookers."

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.