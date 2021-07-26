Across the UK thousands of people are searching for a missing loved one.

Using website missingpeople.org.uk, we have put together a list of all the people currently missing from Essex.

There are nine people currently listed by the website as missing from the area.

Missing persons cases range from more than 30 years ago to just a few months ago.

If you know the whereabouts of anyone on the list, please call 116 000.

If you are worried about the safety of anyone on the list, call police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

Miroslav Talarovic

Age at disappearance - 46

Missing from: Thurrock

Date of disappearance - 10-June-2018

Reference Number - 21-000682

Lorraine Freeman

Age at disappearance - 35

Missing from: Purfleet

Date of disappearance - 13-August-1998

Reference Number - 99-001454

John Dick

Age at disappearance - 37

Missing from: Bury St Edmunds, last seen in Harwich, Essex

Date of disappearance - December 2, 2020

Reference Number - 20-005427

Jill Brown

Age at disappearance - 19

Missing from: Dovercourt

Date of disappearance - 03-January-1978

Reference Number - 97-000614

Asmerijdo Hoxha

Age at disappearance - 17

Missing from: Braintree

Date of disappearance - 03-January-2020

Reference Number - 20-000387

Patricia Finnie

Age at disappearance - 63

Missing from: Southend

Date of disappearance - 11-April-2017

Reference Number - 17-002855

Anthony Stammers

Age at disappearance - 27

Missing from: Colchester

Date of disappearance - 27-May-2012

Reference Number - 12-001452

Timothy Salmon

Age at disappearance - 43

Missing from: Clacton

Date of disappearance - 01-May-2007

Reference Number - 07-020431

Sandra Grant 

Age at disappearance - 48

Missing from: Clacton

Date of disappearance - 14-November-2003

Reference Number - 03-001671