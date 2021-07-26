THE care homes which were worst affected by Covid have been revealed for the first time.

In Essex 1,630 care home residents died with the virus between 10 April 2020 and 31 March 2021.

Of these 1,342 were in the Essex County Council area, 202 in Southend and 86 in Thurrock.

The Care Quality Commission published the data last week.

The watchdog said it had done so to be transparent and to act in the public interest - but had waited until now to make sure it was done so as accurately and safely as possible.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s Chief Inspector for Adult Social Care, said: "In considering this data it is important to remember that every number represents a life lost - and families, friends and those who cared for them who are having to face the sadness and consequences of their death.

"We are grateful for the time that families who lost their loved ones during the pandemic have spent meeting with us and the personal experiences they have shared. These discussions have helped us shape our thinking around the highly sensitive issue of publishing information on the numbers of death notifications involving COVID-19 received from individual care homes."

Here is a breakdown of which care homes in Essex, Southend and Thurrock.