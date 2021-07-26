THE number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK has fallen for the fifth day in a row, new figures show.

A total of 29,173 cases were reported by the Government on Sunday, down from the 48,161 recorded a week ago on July 18.

It is the fifth day in a row that the number of daily reported cases has dropped, with average daily cases down 15 per cent week on week.

The last time cases fell for five consecutive days was between February 5 and 9.

However, it is too soon for the data to show any impact from the ending of legal restrictions in England last Monday (July 19) due to the time lag between people becoming infected and getting tested.

The infection rate for the UK for the last seven days is 490.5 cases per 100,000 people.

What is the situation in Chelmsford?

Chelmsford's average Covid infection rate is now 662.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is because there were 1,182 cases confirmed in the week to July 20.

The borough's infection rate has risen by 33.1 per cent compared with a week earlier.

Four parts of the city also have infection rates above 800 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest infection rate is in Springfield North where it sits at 963.3 cases per 100,000 people with 88 new cases in the last seven days.

This is up 69.2 per cent or 36 on those recorded a week before.

Great Leighs & the Walthams has the next highest rate at 928.0 cases per 100,000 people.

In the seven days to July 20 there were 78 new csses recorded. This was up 21 the week before.

The area with the third highest infection rate is Moulsham East at 910.7 cases per 100,000 people.

There were 62 cases recorded to July 20 up 10 on the week before.

Moulsham West was next with a case rate of 804.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The area recorded 65 cases in the seven days to July 20, up 18 on the week before.