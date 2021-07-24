A DISTRAUGHT family has been robbed of "precious memories" after rings were snatched from the finger of a woman while she lay in her hospital bed.

Essex Police are investigating after an eternity ring and a wedding ring were taken from the finger of a woman who was in hospital.

The woman, aged in her 80s, was admitted to Broomfield Hospital on June 6.

During her time on Notley Ward, her daughter saw the rings on her finger were taped over.

When staff were asked to remove the tape, it was discovered that the rings had been replaced with low value 'tin' rings.

The woman died after nine days in hospital.

These two rings were on her hand when she was admitted and were never removed during any treatment.

PC Grimsey, leading the investigation, said: “The rings were of sentimental value and the family are understandably distraught that this has happened.

“The rings signified happier times in the lady’s life, but her family are now robbed of those precious memories.

“One is a gold wedding band and one is a ruby and diamond ring."

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who might have any information on the whereabouts of the rings.

Anyone with information can call 101 and quoting reference 42/112803/21.