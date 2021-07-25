A CANCER patient has helped design a new chemotherapy treatment centre at Broomfield Hospital.
Karen Travis, 29, has received care at the hospital for more than 21 years and has now helped design the £1.2million project.
In the last two decades Karen has undergone five chemotherapy treatments at the hospital.
She said: “For me, and many other long-term patients, the chemotherapy unit here at Broomfield has become like a second home, and all the staff here our extended family.
“I have witnessed many changes over the years, but the care given here by all the team has always remained consistent, caring, cheerful and utterly professional.
“The opening of the new chemotherapy day unit, with its greater capacity to treat more patients in a comfortable, colourful, relaxed and happy environment, has brought new hope for the future.”
The new area increases the number of chemotherapy stations from 14 to 18 chairs and two beds as well as more consultation rooms and staff rest areas and offices.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.