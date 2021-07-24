Two beaches in Essex have been named as some of the most dog-friendly places to visit in the UK.

Deciding which beach to visit with your four-legged friend can often be a challenge.

Vets Now, the country’s leading pet emergency service, has unveiled the top 50 dog-friendly beaches to ensure our nation of pet lovers stay safe on days out at the beach.

Featured on the list are beaches from all over the UK’s coastline– from as far north as Waters of Philorth Beach at Fraserburgh in Scotland down to Seagrove beach, Isle of Wight.

West Mersea Beach, off Victoria Esplanade, and Jaywick Beach have both made the list.

At Mersea the beach was described as "relaxing and welcoming" by dog walkers on the island.

The guide said: "This quiet, south-facing sand and pebble beach is a nice place to take your dog in a county where many local authorities have imposed restrictions on pets visiting beaches.

"It looks out over the Blackwater Estuary from Mersea Island.

"Yes, there are holiday parks and beach huts, but the vibe is very much laid-back and unspoilt.

"Families and walkers can enjoy the simpler seaside pleasures of digging in the sand or just watching the boats go by."

Experienced emergency vet, Dr Laura Playforth, professional standards director at Vets Now and one of the authors of the Best Beach Guide, said: “Unfortunately, pet emergencies don’t take summer holidays and each summer we witness a significant rise in emergency cases that are related to beaches and the sea.

“We’ve only chosen beaches where: water quality is deemed high, dogs are welcome all year round, parking and access is good and a daytime vet is based nearby.

“All those featured are within an hour’s drive of a Vets Now pet emergency clinic or hospital so, if you’re at the beach in the evening or weekend and suffer a pet emergency, you know you’re never far from expert help.

“ Remember we also have Video Vets Now where you can speak to an experienced vet from anywhere.

“The team were really impressed with the beaches shortlisted in the guide – we were especially looking for things like pet friendliness and facilities on offer, and we wanted to give our advice on ideal beach destinations for the UK’s dog lovers.”

Others which made the East Coast of England list

Southwold Pier, Southwold, Suffolk (IP18 6BN)

Claremont Pier, Lowestoft, Suffolk (NR33 0QN)

West Mersea Beach, Essex (CO5 8DE)

Whitley Bay, Tynemouth, Tyne & Wear (NE26 1QB)

Warkworth Beach, Northumberland (NE65 0SW)

Seaham, County Durham (SR7 7AD)

Cayton Bay, Redcar, Yorkshire (YO11 3NP)

South Landing, Flamborough, Yorkshire (YO15 1AG)

Skipsea beach, Hornsea, Yorkshire (YO25 8TU)

Marsden Beach, South Shields (NE34 7BS)

Littlehaven Beach, South Tyneside (NE33 1LH)

Wilsthorpe Beach, East Riding of Yorkshire (YO15 3QL)

Dalton Burn, nr Seaham, County Durham (SR7 7EZ)

Jaywick Beach, nr Clacton, Essex, (O15 2HN)

Reculver Beach, nr Herne Bay, Kent (CT6 6SU)

The Warren Beach, Folkestone, Kent, (CT19 6NQ)

To download the guide visit www.vets-now.com/dog-friendly-beaches/.