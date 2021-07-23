Love Island newbie Georgia Townend has left the villa just a day after arriving following a dramatic recoupling.

The Essex-based marketing executive only made her first appearance on Wednesday’s episode.

She left the show following a dramatic recoupling.

Fellow Essex contestant Toby Aromolaran started the switches when he opted to call time on their romance with Chloe Burrows after the arrival of Abigail Rawlings sparked tension between them.

Toby saved Abigail during the recoupling, leaving Hugo Hammond with a choice between saving Chloe and new arrival Georgia.

Hugo was left with a choice between saving Chloe and new arrival Georgia Townsend. Picture: ITV

Announcing his decision, Hugo said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out of this world beautiful, she’s super intelligent, she’s funny and whenever I’m with her, I’m definitely at my happiest.

“If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been in these last 24 hours and I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls***.

“You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen in respect of things to come.”

Georgia left the villa after just one day. Picture: ITV

It was then announced that Georgia, 28, would leave the programme.

She had tried to hit things off with Hugo, however he told her he was not interested prior to the recoupling.

Prior to heading into the villa she had said: “Hugo (Hammond) – he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

Kaz Kamwi, from Essex, also entered her first relationship of the series during Thursday’s episode after coupling up with Tyler Cruickshank.

The pair had shared a kiss earlier in the episode.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.