Ever dreamed of having your own multi-million pound mansion?

Whether you're window shopping or are genuiely looking to invest, everyone loves to have a good old nose at how the other half lives.

To help with your search, we've found the most expensive house currently up for sale in Southend - according to Zoopla.

Take a tour inside this gorgeous five-bed detached house in Thorpe Bay, based on Thorpe Hall Avenue.

All photos: Zoopla

It is currently on the market for £2,500,000, boasting a whole host of perks for the next lucky homeowners to enjoy.

The five bedroom gated family home is set in a prestigious Burges Estate location, overlooking Thorpe Hall Golf Course.

According to Zoopla, the property is within 0.4 miles of the promenade, 0.5 miles of Thorpe Bay mainline station, 1.1 miles of Thorpe Hall and Alleyn Court Schools and 4.2 miles from Southend Airport.

If this wasn't enough, the property also features a galleried reception hallway, sitting room, lounge, formal dining room, leisure suite and study.

While a "bespoke, contemporary" kitchen/family room with centre island can also be found inside, along with a separate laundry/utility room.

On top of this, the property also has spectacular landscaped gardens with a heated swimming pool, dining rondavel and zen garden.

And when it comes to getting some shut-eye, there is a balconied master bedroom with a spa-style en suite along with four further double bedrooms and three en suites.

A comprehensive security alarm system and CCTV are also in place to keep homeowners and visitors safe.

