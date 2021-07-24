WITH 'Freedom Day' having come and gone, people will once again be turning their eye to going on holiday.
It has been a tough year for many and the prospect of a well-earned holiday is exciting.
But, with Government restrictions on where we can fly to in place, where can you actually go on holiday?
The countries currently listed by the Government are split in to either amber or red.
For red list countries it is advised UK citizen refrain from travelling to them unless the travel is absolutely essential.
Upon returning to the UK, you will be subject to Covid restrictions even if you are fully vaccinated.
This means you must, before travelling to the UK, take a Covid test and complete a passenger locator form.
You will also be forced to book a quarantine hotel package, including two Covid test.
After you arrive in the UK you will need to check in to the hotel and quarantine for ten days.
Here are all the red list countries:
- Afghanistan
- Angola
- Argentina
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Bolivia
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Burundi
- Cape Verde
- Chile
- Colombia
- Congo (Democratic Republic)
- Costa Rica
- Cuba
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- French Guiana
- Guyana
- Haiti
- India
- Indonesia
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Maldives
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Oman
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Suriname
- Tanzania
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
For amber listed countries, the restrictions on travel are more relaxed.
Before returning to the UK though, you will still need to jump through some hoops.
If you are fully vaccinated, you will need to take a Covid test as well as book a two day test to be taken upon returning to the UK.
You will also have to complete a passenger locator form.
On the form, you also have to declare that you have been fully vaccinated and show proof of your vaccination status to your transport carrier.
You must take a Covid-19 PCR test on or before day two after you arrive.
You wont need to quarantine unless the day two test result is positive.
If you aren't fully vaccinated, the rules differ slightly.
Before coming to the UK, you will need to two a day two and day eight Covid test.
On arrival you need to take the tests but will have to quarantine at home for ten days.
The full list of amber listed countries are as follows
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Albania
- Algeria
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Aruba
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- The Bahamas
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Belize
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- British Virgin Islands
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- China
- Comoros
- Congo
- Cook Islands, Tokelau and Niue
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Curaçao
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic (Czechia)
- Denmark
- Djibouti
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- French Polynesia
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Georgia
- Germany
- Ghana
- Greece (including islands)
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- Guatemala
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iran
- Iraq
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Mali
- Marshall Islands
- Martinique
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mayotte
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Niger
- Nigeria
- North Korea
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- The Occupied Palestinian Territories
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Poland
- Portugal (including the Azores)
- Réunion
- Romania
- Russia
- Samoa
- San Marino
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Saudi Arabia
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- South Sudan
- Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca)
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Maarten
- St Martin and St Barthélemy
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Tonga
- Turkmenistan
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United States (USA)
- Uzbekistan
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
- Wallis and Futuna
- Western Sahara
- Yemen
The final list of countries are the Government's green list.
Rules for green list countries remain almost exactly the same as rules for vaccinated people travelling to and from amber listed countries.
The only difference is that the rules are the same for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.
It means neither group will be forced to quarantine after returning to the UK, unless told otherwise by the test and trace app.
The full list of green listed countries is as follows:
- Anguilla
- Antarctica/British Antarctic Territory
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cayman Islands
- Croatia
- Dominica
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Gibraltar
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Iceland
- Israel and Jerusalem
- Madeira Mainland Portugal and the Azores are on the amber list.
- Malta
- Montserrat
- New Zealand
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- Singapore
- South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- Taiwan
- Turks and Caicos Islands
