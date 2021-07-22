A BUSINESSMAN tragically took his own life over worries he faced “the loss of a lifetime’s work”.

Towie star and businessman Mick Norcross was found by his son in his basement after his family became concerned, they could not get hold of him.

After looking around the grounds of his house in Brentwood Road, Bulphan, Mr Norcross’ son Kirk got another family member to help force their way into his home.

They eventually found the 57-year-old unresponsive in his basement, which was accessed through a wine room.

His son performed CPR on Mr Norcross and the ambulance service were called, but sadly he was declared dead at the scene.

Mr Norcross first appeared on The Only Way is Essex in 2011 during the show’s second series, and his son Kirk, 32, was part of the original cast.

Mr Norcross was best known as the owner of the celebrity nightspot, the Sugar Hut, in Brentwood.

He was also known for the development of The Grand hotel in Leigh.

Gemma Collins, James Argent, Lauren Goodger and Mario Falcone were among the current and former stars of the reality TV show who paid tribute to Mr Norcross on social media after the star’s death on January 21.

Giving evidence at the inquest, Inspector Neil Armstrong said that Mr Norcross had been involved in several property developments, with one being at least two years over schedule with “considerable costs incurred”.

He said: “Kirk reported his father was under pressure for the last three months and in conversations that morning, Michael Norcross had appeared strained.

“The night before with his partner, Michael Norcross had said ‘I don’t think I am going to get through this Sam’.

“He considered his investments in his developments would be lost and there would be no profit at all."

Insp Armstrong said the police found no evidence of third-party involvement or criminality in relation to Mr Norcross’ property developments.

He added: “It was clear to me from what was being explained there was some significant financial difficulties and Mr Norcross was faced with a potential loss of a lifetime’s work, and the potential loss of his family home and it appears that was weighing heavily on his mind.”

Area coroner Lincoln Brooks ruled Mick Norcross died as a result of suicide.

He had initially been found hanging in his basement.

Mr Brooks said of Norcross: "He was very much a man who was full of life and a man full of love, and he will be very much missed I'm sure."

For support, you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123 or visit https://www.samaritans.org/.