OFSTED, or the Office for Standards in Education, inspects and rates all state schools across England to judge the quality of education pupils are receiving.

According to the latest ratings, 26 schools in Essex have been rated as 'requires improvement' or ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

Out of these four are in Chelmsofrd.

Here is a list of all the schools that have been rated 'inadequate' or 'requiring improvement'.

The Cathedral Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Chelmsford - requires improvement

Personal development, behaviour and welfare and early years provision were rated as good.

The report said: "Leaders’ actions have not secured consistently strong outcomes in writing and mathematics across the school.

"The school’s self-evaluation is too generous. Leaders are not using information about the quality of teaching and pupils’ learning to make effective decisions or to respond quickly to emerging concerns."

Date of last inspection: March 2018

Hylands School, Writtle - requires improvement

The report said: "Leaders and those responsible for governance are taking effective action to provide education in the current circumstances. Safeguarding is effective.

"Leaders and those responsible for governance should take further action to make sure parents are well informed about their children’s learning and the support their children need, particularly for those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)."

Date of last inspection: April 2021 (monitoring visit)

Mildmay Junior School, Chelmsford - requires improvement

Effectiveness of leadership and management and personal development, behaviour and welfare were found to be good.

The report said: "Significantly fewer pupils attained the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics and in science at the end of key stage 2 than seen nationally.

"Pupils have insufficient opportunities to practise reading and writing and to use their mathematical skills in a range of other subjects."

Date of last inspection: November 2017

Springfield Primary School - requires improvement

Early years provision was found to be good.

The report said: "Outcomes require improvement. Not enough Year 6 boys achieve the expected standard or make good progress from their starting points across a range of subjects.

"The quality of teaching and learning is too variable to secure consistently good outcomes across the school."

Date of last inspection: February 2018