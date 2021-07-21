TWO people were rescued by the fire service after a three-vehicle crash on a busy road in Chelmsford.
Essex Fire Service were called to Chignal Road at about 2.05pm on Wednesday.
Two crews from Chelmsford attended and help released the pair, a man and a woman, from their vehicles.
Firefighters adminstered first aid and worked with paramedics to free the casualties by 3.32pm.
Read more:
- Turquoise Kitchen in Chelmsford in finals of British Kebab Awards
- Row erupts over future of Sandford Mill in Chelmsford
- Chelmsford woman jailed after being caught driving while banned
They were left in the care of the ambulance service.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.