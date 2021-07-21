TWO people were rescued by the fire service after a three-vehicle crash on a busy road in Chelmsford.

Essex Fire Service were called to Chignal Road at about 2.05pm on Wednesday. 

Two crews from Chelmsford attended and help released the pair, a man and a woman, from their vehicles. 

Firefighters adminstered first aid and worked with paramedics to free the casualties by 3.32pm.

Read more:

They were left in the care of the ambulance service.