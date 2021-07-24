MOTORISTS in Colchester were among the highest number of those penalised for Blue Badge related fines last year, a study has revealed.

The research by Uswitch.com collected and analysed Freedom of Information requests to councils around the UK, revealing the areas with the highest number of Blue Badge offences.

And Colchester placed fifth in the national list, with 3,879 penalty charge notices issued.

A Blue Badge offence includes the use of an invalid badge, the use of a badge by an unauthorised person, the use of a lost or stolen badge and parking in a disabled space without clearly displaying the badge.

Milton Keynes topped the list with 5,962 offences, while Manchester followed in second. Colchester was the only town from Essex to feature within the shameful top ten.

Joel Kempson, car insurance expert at Uswitch.com said: “The Blue Badge scheme was introduced by the Government to help those with mobility issues park close to where they need to go.

“This includes allowing drivers to park on yellow lines for up to three hours, on the street for free where there are parking metres or in designated disabled spaces.

“Drivers who abuse the Blue Badge policy could face a fine of up to £1,000. Yet despite the risk of hefty penalties, it’s clear the law is disregarded by many motorists risking large fines to park for free or closer to their destination.”