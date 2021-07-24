Parkrun is set to return to hundreds or parks up and down the country later this morning (July 24).
The popular 5k event are permitted to welcome runners back following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
A total of 711 park runs take place across the UK including several in Essex, all setting off on Saturdays at 9am.
Here is a list of all the park runs in Essex:
- Basildon, Northlands Park
- Billericay, Lake Meadows Park
- Bishop's Stortford, Hatfield Forest
- Burnham-on-Crouch, Riverside Country Park
- Braintree, Great Notley
- Brentwood, Weald Country Park
- Chelmsford, Central Park
- Colchester, Castle Park
- Hockley Woods
- Maldon, Prom Park
- Mersea Island, Cudmore Grove
- Southend, Hesketh Park
- Thurrock, Pyramid Centre, Chadwell St Mary
