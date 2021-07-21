A video made by an Essex woman showing a cupboard full of foods 'which never go off' has gone viral.

The post by TikTok user, known as @elifgkandemir, shows a clip of her nutritionist mum's cupboard full of research.

It inlcudes pizza, McDonald's meals, doughnuts and sweets which she claims are all one to two years old.

In the video she said: '£This is my mum's food cupboard full of foods that never go off.

"My mum is a nutritionist helping to tackle obesity.

"These foods shown here are ultra-processed foods that 80% of the UK consume on a regular basis."

In a second video she gives additional information on the food.

She said: "Most of this food she's been collecting over the last two years, so most of it is one to two years old.

"80 per centof the UK are now eating this diet, probably without knowledge of what they are eating.

"A recent documentary by BBC One titled What Are We Feeding Our Kids involved Dr Chris van Tulleken eating this kind of diet exclusively for a period of a month with devastating results.

"And though it is true, that you can have anything and everything in moderation, 80 per cent of a person's diet should not be made up of these foods.

"No food is off-limits, my mum is simply trying to encourage people to make better food decisions and live a happier, healthier lifestyle."

The initila vide has had more than 3 million views on TikTok since going live last week.