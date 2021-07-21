Lauren Goodger has said she has “never felt love like this” after welcoming her first child.

The former Only Way Is Essex star, 34, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Charles Drury on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her daughter’s pink night light, the reality star said it was a “surreal feeling”.

She wrote: “Never felt love like this, I can’t stop looking at her.

“I should be sleeping but I have the most amazing princess next to me.

“It’s her first night, it’s just surreal this feeling.”

Goodger first announced she was pregnant in January, saying it was the “hardest secret I’ve ever kept!”

The former Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was one of the original cast members of the ITV2 show The Only Way Is Essex and the first two series of the show mostly centred on Goodger’s relationship with her then-boyfriend Mark Wright.

Goodger told fans she had successfully given birth on Instagram, with the post receiving more than 60,000 likes.

Boyfriend Charles commented on the post: "I’m so proud of you and love you both so much.

"I can’t believe our beautiful little princess is here."