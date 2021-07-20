A FEMALE cyclist suffered life-changing injuries after a crash in Chelmsford.
Emergency services were called Molrams Lane in Great Baddow just after 4pm on Monday.
A crash had taken place involving a cyclist and a silver Peugeot 307.
The cyclist, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital with injuries which may be life-changing.
The driver of the Peugeot is continuing to assist police with the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Molrams Lane remained closed in both direction for several hours after the collision.
Essex Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Anyone with information about the collision, who has dashcam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, is asked to report it to us through our website, its' Live Chat function, or by calling 101.
"The incident number to quote is 827 of 19 July.
"If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
