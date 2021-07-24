Sometimes there’s nothing better than going to a Chinese restaurant and filling yourself up with tasty food.

There’s plenty of places in Chelmsford that you can feast on some Chow Mein, enjoy some dumplings or share some tasty dishes with friends and family.

Most of us have a local takeaway within a short walk or drive of our house. But why not push the boat out and try some of the best in town?

Tripadvisor has named the best places to eat a Chinese menu in Chelmsford based on user reviews rating their visit out of five.

These are the highest-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways across Chelmsford according to your reviews on Tripadvisor.

Zenxi, Baddow Road

The restaurant has a 4.5 rating out of five from its customers who say it is the 'best oriental restaurant in the area'.

One recent review said: "Satay beef was out of this world.

"Good value for such good quality, service was spot on. Highly recommended, think this is our new favourite."

China Kitchen, South Woodham Ferrers

The restaurant also wins high praise from customers.

One review said: "We all thought the menu was very comprehensive.

"We ordered and all the food was brought with a just a little wait and it was all perfectly cooked snd delicious.

"It looked as though we’d ordered too much but it was so good, we virtually finished it all."

The Lantern House, Broomfield Road

Customers have described the restaurant as a 'little gem'.

One said: "Lovely meal - the decor has been updated and the restaurant looks great.

"The staff were very friendly and welcoming. We enjoyed every dish and the portions were just right.

"Every dish tasted fresh and full of flavour. This restaurant is a little gem, far better than most restaurants with higher tripadvisor ratings in the area."

Empire Palace, Springfield Road

The restaurant has a 4.5 rating out of five from its customers.

One review said: "We have been looking for a decent Chinese restaurant that actually has proper curry sauce in its curries.

"So glad we now have found a good Chinese to go to. We ordered half a duck which came with plenty of sauce, pancakes, cucumber and onions. Battered chicken balls and Singapore noodles."

San, Moulsham Street

Customers rave about San and say its menu is 'outstanding'.

One review said: "Sans has amazing customer service and are very friendly, the food is so good and i would recommend.

"When you arrive you are served very quick and the menus are simple and have a huge variety."