A woman caught driving while disqualified has been jailed and ordered to stay off the roads for more than three years.

Maddison Illingworth, 28, of Bradford Street, Chelmsford, was caught behind the wheel in Baker Street in February this year.

At the time Illingworth was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence having been convicted in January for driving without a licence, driving while above the drug drive limit for cocaine and being in possession of diamorphine.

She admitted the new offence at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 16 weeks due to her ‘flagrant disregard’ for her court orders.

Illingworth must also pay £128 victim fund charge and must keep off the roads for 44 months.

She was handed a further eight week sentence for the original driving without a licence charge to run consecutively to the 16 week sentence.

Illingworth was given an eight week concurrent sentence for the drug driving offence and a two week concurrent sentence for possession of a class A drug.

In total she will serve 24 weeks in prison.