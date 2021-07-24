A round-up of cases before magistrates in north Essex over the past week includes a man riding an e-scooter without insurance.

Other results included a fine handed out for calling the emergency services when banned and a ban imposed for driving while over the legal alchol limit.

A teenager who assaulted a police officer and ambulance officer has been ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Bailey Gavin, 19, of Church Avenue, Chelmsford, admitted three charges after the incidents happen in Chelmsford on June 27 this year.

He was faced two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and on separate assault charge.

At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court he was ordered to carry out 150 hours on unpaid work, complete a rehabilitation requirement and £225 compensation.

A woman caught driving while disqualified has been jailed and ordered to stay off the roads for more than three years.

Maddison Illingworth, 28, of Bradford Street, Chelmsford, was caught behind the wheel in Baker Street in February this year.

At the time Illingworth was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence having been convicted in in January for driving without a licence, driving while above the drug drive limit for cocaine and being in possession of diamorphine.

She admitted the new offence at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and was jailed for 16 weeks due to her ‘flagrant disregard’ for her court orders.

Illingworth must also pay £128 victim fund charge and must keep off the roads for 44 months.

She was handed a further eight week sentence for the original driving without a licence charge to run consecutively to the 16 week sentence.

Illingworth was given an eight week concurrent sentence for the drug driving offence and a two week concurrent sentence for possession of a class A drug.

In total she will serve 24 weeks in prison.

A man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after admitting his behaviour caused a police officer distress in Colchester.

Reece Bishop, 24, of Greenfinch End in Colchester, admitted three offences at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

He admitted causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress in Colchester on July 8 this year.

He also admitted damaging a police holding cell, wasting police time by making a false report and using threatening or abusive words and behaviour on the same date.

Bishop was made subject of a community order and must complete 60 hours unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

A man who was caught behind the wheel while over the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for nearly two years.

David Hinchcliffe, 50, of The Strood, Peldon, was found to have 89mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped on the A127 in Basildon on June 7.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

Hinchcliffe was handed a 22 month driving ban at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

He was also fined £461 and ordered to pay £105 prosecution charges and a £47 victim fund charge.

A man who rode an e-scooter without a licence or insurance has been fined £150 and given six penalty points.

Samuel Beddoes, 20, of Canwick Grove, Colchester, admitted riding the e-scooter on Scarletts Road on June 19 this year while he did not have insurance or a licence.

He also admitted failing to stop for a police officer when required to do so and ignoring a road traffic sign.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court he was given six penalty points, fined £150 and ordered to pay a £105 prosecution cost and a £34 victim fund charge.

A man who drove a car while above the drug drive limit has been banned from the roads for 12 months.

Liam Green, 22, of Willow Road, Dunmow, was stopped by police in The Grove in Clacton on December 16 last year.

Green was found to have 3.1mcg of Delta-9-tetrahydroc in his system above the legal limit of 2mcg.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court he was fined £750, banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £105 prosecution costs and a £75 victim services charge.

A MAN who was banned from calling the emergency services has been fined after ignoring the order.

David Pinner, 65, of Foster Road, Parkeston, admitted contacting 999 or 101 when he had no genuine emergency or non-emergency to report on December 22 last year.

At Colchester Magistrates’ Court Pinner was fined £120 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £105 and a victim services charge of £34.