Work to install a new cycle route linking residential parts of Chelmsford to the city centre is underway.

Marlborough Highways has begun constructing a new 7km off-road facility from Goulton Road in Broomfield across a mixture of agricultural land and existing footpaths to the junction with Nash Drive, and ultimately Broomfield Hospital.

Essex County Council says this will provide a new, safe link for people who cycle between the hospital, Chelmer Valley High School and the surrounding residential areas.

It forms part of a wider commitment to get more people using sustainable modes of transport in Chelmsford and ditch their cars.

The construction of the new pathway, which began on Monday, is expected to take 16 weeks to complete.

Initially work will be undertaken to construct a haul road which will be used to accommodate Marlborough’s vehicles and farm machinery from the site entrance in Church Green to an area that will be the works compound, which is currently a playing field next to Chelmer Valley High School.

The road and compound will be in place for the duration of the works.

Further details about these works and updates will be published on this webpage in the future as information becomes available and the project progresses.