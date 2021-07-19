The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex has increased to 167,574 according to latest figures.
Public Health England figures show that 131,303 people in the Essex County Council area have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19.
The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Thurrock has increased and official figures show the total is now 19,366.
Meanwhile, the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend now sits at 16,905.
In Colchester, 13,924 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while there has been 11,326 cases in Tendring.
12,362 cases have also been recorded in Braintree and 4,390 in Maldon.
