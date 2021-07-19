A CHELMSFORD road has been closed in both directions after a crash involving a car driver and bicycle.
Molrams Lane has been closed this evening due to the crash, which is believed to have taken place at about 6pm.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
Read more:
- Chelmsford police officers helped save the lives of two men
- Chelmsford's Covid rate soars as restrictions come to an end
- Live updates on Freedom Day as Essex unlocks
Chelmsford - Molrams Lane - CLOSED in both directions at Ladywell Lane following an accident involving a car and a bicycle.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 19, 2021
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.