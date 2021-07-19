REVELLERS will need to prove they've had both Covid jabs to enter nightclubs and other venues from the autumn, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said proof of a negative Covid-19 test would soon “no longer be sufficient” proof that a person was Covid-safe.

He urged businesses to “use the NHS Covid pass in the weeks ahead”.

He added: “We will be keeping a close watch on how it is used by venues and reserve the right to mandate if necessary.”

He continued: “By the end of September everyone aged 18 and over will have the chance to receive full vaccination and the additional two weeks for that protection to really take hold.

“So at that point we plan to make full vaccination a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.

“Proof of a negative test will no longer be sufficient.”

Mr Zahawi promised that the plans would be subject to parliamentary scrutiny, and that there would be “appropriate” exemptions for people with a medical condition that means they cannot be vaccinated.

“We will always look at the evidence available and do all we can to ensure people can continue to do the things they love,” he added.

The Conservative chairman of the Health and Social Care Committee, Jeremy Hunt, raised concerns over the NHS app and current self-isolation guidance, plus the proposed September introduction of Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs.

He said: “I hope he doesn’t mind me expressing two concerns about our current strategy. First of all, if we’re going to introduce Covid vaccine passports for nightclubs by the end of September, which I support, why are we waiting until then, giving more weight to the concerns of people who want to go to nightclubs, than the additional extra cases waiting two months is likely to cause at a time when that growth in new cases is of such a concern?”

Responding to Mr Hunt’s concerns over self-isolation guidance and testing, Mr Zahawi said the “very clear clinical advice” was that August 16 “would be the most appropriate time to do that for the rest of the economy as well”.

On nightclubs, he added: “By the end of September, 18-year-olds would have received their second dose and we will work with the industry to make sure we get this right now in terms of working with them with the Covid pass and of course in September while we collate the evidence.”