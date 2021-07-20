The most popular postcodes for home buyers in Chelmsford have been revealed.

Purplebrick’s has revealed where buyers are expressing most interest and the price range people were searching for.

They found in the first six months of this year the most searches were for the CM1 and CM2 postcodes.

People were more likely to be searching for a three bed property at the £350,000 price mark.

After the stamp duty change at the end of June, many buyers’ maximum budgets increased.

Bryan Tyler, Purplebrick’s Local Property Expert for Chelmsford, said: “Chelmsford boasts some truly wonderful schools such as the King Edward VI Grammar School and the Chelmsford County High School for Girls both receiving outstanding Ofsted reports.

"This attracts young families who are eager to move into the catchment areas.

"What’s more the city’s crime rate is lower than the national average and it is only a 40-minute commute into London and we have seen lots of buyers coming out of London to benefit from more affordable housing.

"The high street still offers plenty of retail, food and drink outlets and its regular outdoor market offers locals fresh fruit and veg as well as street food stalls.

"Along with the region’s largest university located in Chelmsford, the Anglia Ruskin University, this all helps keep the local economy thriving.”