Two police officers from Chelmsford have been recognised for their heroic actions which helped save the lives of two men.

Police community support officer Paul Farrant and PC Arabella Wood have both received commendations from Essex Police’s chief con, Ben-Julian Harrington for their inspiring work in recent years.

PCSO Farrant came across a vulnerable man attempting to take his own life in Chelmsford in December 2019 and went to stop him.

Despite the officer’s brave efforts, the man continued to pose a risk to himself and, potentially, to others.

PCSO Paul Farrant

But, using physical strength PCSO Farrant was able to prevent the man from causing himself any further harm.

PCSO Farrant said: “He was obviously distressed so I followed him, calling for back-up and trying to reason with him.

“Thankfully he was smaller than me so when he started to get near the fence, I yanked him back. My shift then arrived and made sure he was safe.

“I’ve done it before and I’d do it again without hesitation. It’s my job.”

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

PC Wood meanwhile helped save the life of a man while she was on a bus on her way to court in January last year.

PC Wood, who works in the Force Control Room at police headquarters in Chelmsford, noticed one of the passengers was unresponsive.

She alerted the bus driver and asked him to call 999 and immediately started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medical assistance arrived.

Paramedics used a defibrillator and the man began breathing again and was taken to hospital.

PC Arabella Wood

PC Wood said: “It’s not anything you expect to happen but you automatically go into responding mode.

“The man got on the bus and sat down but then his head went back.

“I saw that he was unconscious and he had no pulse so I spoke got the other passengers to help get him on the floor and started CPR.

2I’m glad I was in the right place at the time and was able to use my training.

“When the man started breathing it was amazing.”