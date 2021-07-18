Fire crews saved two dog from a scorching car after the owner accidentally locked them inside.

The firefighters were called to the incident in Ingrave Road, Brentwood today at 11:40am.

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "Two dogs were rescued from a hot car in Brentwood this morning after they were inadvertently locked inside.

"The dogs, both of which were Shih Tzus including one which was pregnant, became trapped after the owner accidentally left keys inside the vehicle.

"Firefighters managed to release the animals by 12.05pm. Fortunately, neither dog was harmed and both were left in the care of their owner."